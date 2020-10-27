Ndlovu elected CAVB vice-president

FORMER Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president Frederick Ndlovu has been appointed Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) vice-president responsible for the Zone VI region.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ndlovu trounced South African Sundrasagren Reddy 37 against 11 votes in an election held virtually on Sunday.

ZVA president Ringisai Mapondera said he is excited at Ndlovu’s election having worked with him before at the national association.

“We are happy and excited over this. It shows the type of administrators Zimbabwe produces. We now have a direct say in development of volleyball, especially in the region. This is the highest post in volleyball thus far achieved by Zimbabwe and we are not done yet,” Mapondera said.

Zone VI president is Khalid Cassam from Mozambique.

Ndlovu is also a former ZVA treasurer, former Matabeleland Volleyball Association (now Bulawayo Volleyball Association after weaning off other provinces in the southern region).

He also sits on the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee board.

During the CAVB election held virtually, Moroccan Bouchra Hajij was voted new president, beating Egyptian Amr Elwani, who was at the helm, 42-12.

Hajij is Morocco Volleyball Federation president.

Other vice-presidents responsible for zones are Adnan Bakbak of Libya (Zone I), Rodrigues Antonio Carlos of Cape Verde (Zone II), Casimir Sawadogo of Burkina Faso (Zone III), Dokony Adiker Idriss of Chad (Zone IV) and Waithaka Kioni of Kenya (Zone V).

