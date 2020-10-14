Manyowa release Makafanira visuals

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING gospel musician, Janet Manyowa (pictured) has expressed satisfaction over the positive comments she got from fellow artistes after the release of her much-anticipated video Makafanira.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

“It’s commendable, musicians supporting and encouraging each other is a good thing within the industry. Jah Prayzah has done great work as far as videos are concerned, his nod is well appreciated,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

The gospel songbird said although they faced some challenges in making the video, the strong team behind the scenes gave it its all to come out with the best product.

“Doing the most within a limited time space was definitely a challenge. Thankfully we had an efficient team working behind the scenes that made things flow smoothly within those time constraints. Putting things together in the current environment is a little more taxing than before. Availability of desired props and movement restrictions made us work and think a little harder,” she said.

Manyowa, who has been on fire since coming into the industry, said there should be awareness programmes on digital and streaming platforms so as to enlighten the music industry, adding that she was optimistic that the industry was on the right track.

“There should be an increase in distribution channels and more awareness on digital and streaming platforms for monetisation purposes. Seminars and training touching on various key components on of the music industry could also go a long way,” she said.

“As for the growth of the industry, yes it definitely has. You can see it in the quality of music being produced as well as music video production. The bar has definitely been raised. I’m excited about the amount of talent we have in our nation, it helps us reach many people across the board, and no one artiste can do that on their own. I have learnt not to regret about the past, but learn from it.”

Manyowa, who is known for her touching and inspirational songs, has managed to sing her way into gospel music lovers’ consciousness over the last six years and has become a household name.

Makafanira has so far garnered over 27 000 views on YouTube since being premiered on October 9.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw