Knives out for violent Jah Master after fan assault

DANCEHALL chanter Jah Master has come under fire for violently kicking a fan off stage, leaving him injured during his live performance in Chinhoyi over the weekend.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Jah Master fell from hero to villain after the needless violent behaviour that has seen music lovers baying for his blood and threatening to boycott his shows.

The Hello Mwari hitmaker has been trending on social media, albeit for the wrong reasons, after he was captured on video fly-kicking a reveller who had jumped onto the stage during a live performance.

Clad in his trademark ragged shots and cross belts, Jah Master timed his kick well and instantly floored the reveller who flew back into the shocked crowd.

He continued as if nothing had happened, drawing the ire of promoters and fans.

Social media has been abuzz with hashtags calling out the Chitungwiza-born chanter.

#JahMasterMustfall has been trending with many fans accusing him of becoming “big-headed” only after one hit song that earned him US$1 500 from NashTV.

He later took to social media to apologise describing his act as “disgusting” and “embarrassing.”

“Ndinonyara kuuya pano mangwanani ano nekuti ndakaita zvinonyadzisa ndakaita zvisingatarisirwe kubva chero kunani zvake. Zvandakaita hazvina kana justification asi ndati ndiuye pano ndichikumbira ruregerero (I am embarrassed to come here this morning because what I did is shameful and unexpected of anyone. There is no justification for my actions, but I decided to come here to ask for forgiveness),” he said.

Fans, however, dismissed his apology, describing it as insincere, late and a poor public relations stunt.

The singer has promised to track down the victim and give proceeds of the show to him.

Witnesses said the victim had to walk out of the venue bleeding after the attack but Jah Master claimed he spoke to him after the show.

“Naizvozvo nhasi ndiri kunotsvaga mkomana uyu (I am going to look for him today) and make sure medical checks are done kuti paonekwe kana asina kukuvara (to see if he was not injured) and also all proceeds from the show will go to him as compensation,” he said.

“Takataura naye (we spoke to him) after the show and I apologised for my behaviour handiziye kuti ndakapindwa nei (I do not know what got into me).

