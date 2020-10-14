Feli Nandi hints on singles collection

MUSICIAN and fashion designer Feli Nandi, who seems to have struck the right chord, has hinted on the release of a singles collection titled I Am Nandi.This comes after her latest release Mangoromera took the music industry by storm and received rave reviews from her followers.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Born Felistus Chipendo (pictured), the 28-year-old musical sensation has been a backing vocalist for Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora’s Mhodzi Tribe over the last two years, during which she identified her potential and pursued a dream that otherwise would have been aborted.

Feli Nandi told NewsDay Life & Style that her latest release Mangoromera talked of a rise in cases of domestic violence during COVID-19.

“I came to write that song after witnessing an increase in cases of domestic violence during this COVID-19 era. So Comic Pastor (comedian Prosper Ngomashi) and I came up with this song. We thought of making a song that talks about what’s happening in society,” she said.

“I am a very blessed girl. I work with an incredible team. The journey has been amazing. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it. I regret nothing. I am grateful for everything.

“I am looking forward to the release of my singles collection titled I Am Nandi soon, which will be a collection of all my singles and after that, then we can talk about doing an album.”

The former Queen Elizabeth Girls High School student revealed that her management, which also has Comic Pastor in it, had made it possible for her to break through in the music industry.

“My incredible team helps me, encourages and pushes me. I am super grateful. I am managed by Comic Pastor and associates, a very forceful team indeed. People work very hard this side and I am fortunate enough to be part of this movement,” she said.

“I think the local music industry has grown so much. Super amazing artistes are coming up. Zimbabwe has so much talent, it’s unbelievable and it means Zim’s music industry is in good hands.”

Feli Nandi, who doubles as a fashionista through her clothing line Feli Nandi Apparels, disclosed that she had no regrets in her career as she believed all the challenges she faced in the past made her stronger.

Turning to the fallout between her and Mbeu, she said a lot happened, but Mbeu made her the artiste she is today.

“Quite a lot happened, but it’s now water under the bridge. We worked together very well, I wouldn’t be the artiste I am today if it wasn’t for Mbeu and his team,” said Feli Nandi.

On balancing work and family, she said: “It’s not easy, but it’s doable. I have a very supportive husband who helps me with the children. I’m a mom of two boys, so it becomes very easy.”

