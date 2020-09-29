Peter faces Sundowns dismissal

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu could lose his job as Mamelodi Sundowns team manager after the team’s technical department included an ineligible player on the team sheet for their Nedbank Cup final against Bloofontein Celtic.

Tebogo Langerman was supposed to have been serving suspension for accumulating four yellow cards and should not have been in the matchday squad.

Ndlovu finds himself in a fix for Langerman’s inclusion on the teamsheet, a violation of the South African Premier Soccer League and South African Football Association (Safa) statutes.

And though Sundowns went on to clinch the silverware after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0, club owner Dr Patrice Motsepe is irrate about his technical team’s negligence and unprofessional conduct.

“I would like to apologise to all the supporters and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in South Africa and on the rest of the African continent; for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final, contrary to the rules of the PSL and Safa,” he wrote to football stakeholders in South Africa.

“In my capacity as president of Mamelodi Sundowns I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.”

Motsepe admitted that he was angered by his technical team’s negligence which tarnished his club’s image.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the management and technical team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented.

“We are a caring, loving and forgiving organisation but we also have a duty to protect the reputation, integrity and good name of Mamelodi Sundowns. We have to make sure that this kind of gross negligent and reckless behaviour does not happen again.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will issue an update and report back on this matter in due course.”

