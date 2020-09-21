Janet Manyowa releases Makafanira

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AWARD-WINNING gospel sensation Janet Manyowa (pictured) yesterday said her forthcoming single, Makafanira, was a thanksgiving offering to God.

Her manager and husband Munyaradzi Manyowa told NewsDay Life & Style that they would continue releasing songs in their endeavour to minister the word of God.

“Ours is a ministry, and we hope to continue ministering to people and impacting them with the word of God through music,” he said.

Manyowa said their music had been rewarding and this was achievable through hard work and planning, adding that the genre has been growing over the years despite setbacks such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe every occupation has the ability to reward financially, with proper planning, hard work and diligence, music has been rewarding. The gospel genre has definitely grown, and it’s encouraging to see. In particular this year, there has been growth in the industry with plenty of lockdown live sessions and new releases to look forward to,” he said.

The musician disclosed that music excited her, hence she had no regrets.

The musician, who has been releasing a series of singles, continues to dominate the local and international music scene with her unique voice which has captured the hearts of many music lovers in the region.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw