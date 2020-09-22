FC Platinum bet on Caf

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZIMBABWE’s representatives in the Caf Champions League, FC Platinum are hoping that the continental body will send a stadium inspection team in time for the commencement of the tourney in November.

The Zvishavane side is in a quandary as their preferred home, Barbourfields along with the National Sports stadiums were both deemed unfit to host men’s continental games.

The miners are hoping Caf will lift the ban before the November matches.

The ban on all local stadia weighed heavily on FC Platinum as they are likely to end up hosting their home games outside Zimbabwe.

They will pay a huge price for their poor performance in the previous edition where they resume at the preliminary stage, but it is their stadium dilemma that could be a huge disadvantage.

Zimbabwe Football Association spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela revealed they had submitted the required stadium report and were waiting on the continental board to send an inspection team.

“We submitted the reports regarding progress on stadiums. So we are waiting on them to tell us a date possibly in time for all competitions,” he said.

The first round of the preliminary stage has been set from November 20 to 29.

The second round has been slated from December 11 to 20, with the group stages starting on January 12 and ending on April 12.

