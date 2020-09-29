ED deploys 5 ambassadors

BY STAFF REPORTER

FORMER Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana has been appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo while ex-police spokesperson Charity Charamba was also deployed as Harare’s representative to neighbouring Zambia, NewsDay has learnt.

According to a government gazette published yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed five new ambassadors to replace those who have been recalled or retired.

Former ambassador to the United States Ammon Mutembwa was transferred to Belgium with Zimbabwe’s former representative to the United Nations aonga Mushayavanhu now heading to Ethiopia.

The former special adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Stuart Harold Comberbach is now Harare’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw