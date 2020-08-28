Top artistes unite for Bira reNhetembo

AN array of artistes across genres will take turns to entertain people at the inaugural virtual Bira reNhetembo concert in commemoration of the United Nations International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, courtesy of Edzai Isu Trust, in Harare on Sunday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The concert will be streamed live on Action Hub’s Facebook page in the wake of the global COVID-19 lockdown.

The producer of the concert award-winning theatre artist, internationally acclaimed independent arts producer and Edzai Isu Trust’s arts director Tafadzwa “Nyanduri Nyandoro” Muzondo said they had lined up five shows on thematic issues commemorating identified United Nations international days.

“Edzai Isu Trust, a community rooted transformative arts organisation, conceived Bira reNhetembo, a monthly virtual streaming of live poetry, theatre and acoustic music on topical and thematic issues commemorating identified UN international days. This year, a total of five shows have been lined up with August dedicated to UN International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, September — International Day of Peace, October — International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, November — International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women and December — Human Rights Day,” he said.

“This month’s Bira reNhetembo will feature performances from a mixture of seasoned and young artists with poetry, theatre and music aimed at raising awareness on enforced disappearances in commemoration of the United Nations International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated on August 30.”He said due to the COVID-19-induced loackdown, there will be limited artists and community representatives for the show.

Globetrotting poet Mbizo “The Black Poet” Chirasha saluted the concert organisers for making him part of the event.

The concert will also feature internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean marimba outfit Pamuzinda, versatile actor-cum-singer Jiggaz, published feminist and spoken word artist Cynthia Marangwanda, songstress and mbira artiste Nasibo with her poet friend Chioneso, musician-cum-actor Maestrowemhanda and aspiring poet Nyanduri Nyandoro.

