SA coach praises Dzvukamanja

BY HENRY MHARA

BIDVEST Wits coach Gavin Hunt says he is surprised that big South African clubs have not come knocking on the club’s doors for striker Terrence Dzvukamanja following his scintillating performance in the 3-2 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Super Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward netted the two goals for the Clever Boys, but were not enough as the Brazilians snatched a winner in the last seconds of added on time to progress to the finals of the competition.

Hunt was naturally disappointed with the manner that his players gave the match away, but reserved praise for one player, Dzvukamanja.

Since arriving at the club two years ago, Hunt said he has been impressed with the striker’s performance and is “shocked” that he has not been snapped up by big teams in the South African premier league.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns while Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are rumoured to be interested too. However, it appears no team has made any formal approaches for him.

Speaking after the game against Sundowns, Hunt said: “I’m amazed nobody has snapped him (Dzvukamanja) up, fantastic young player,”

“He is the man of the match tonight. Besides the two goals, he was outstanding and he played very well for us in a completely different role. I played Terrence in an unfamiliar position and I thought he was outstanding. But that is the story that is going to happen in the next couple of weeks, we are going to play people out of position,” Hunt added.

Dzvukamanja hobbled off the match field later on with a suspected groin problem and Hunt will be hoping that his star striker quickly recovers for a league clash against table toppers Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.

He ended his Nedbank Cup campaign with four goals in three games and has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

Dzvukamanja and several Wits players’ future became a subject of speculation after the recent sale of the club’s franchise to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He is not the only Zimbabwean at the club, as Farai Madhanhanga and McClive Phiri are also in the books of the Braamfontein-based club.

The sale of the club was a result of Bidvest’s decision to review their sports-related sponsorships, halting a 15-year partnership.

Tshakhuma have indicated that they will not be taking Hunt and some of Wits’ high earners down to Limpopo.

Dzvukamanja told NewsDay Sport last month that he feared his future in the Absa Premiership could be in jeopardy despite rumours linking him to the country’s big teams.

“The sale of the club is something we all did not see coming, but there is nothing we can do now,” Dzvukamanja said.

“I was expecting to have a long future at Wits, so these changes change everything I was hoping to achieve with Gavin. I have had little game time this season at the club and was looking to start getting more time so that I can prove myself to the coach who brought me here.”

“I am going to try hard and work with the new normal at our club though I must admit that it is a challenge itself to know that you will be in a whole new set-up even before I had fully adapted to Wits.

“As a player, I just hope I can maintain my spot at this club and still be able to feed my family and maybe get another opportunity elsewhere.”

While Dzvukamanja could be given a chance at the new club especially after his heroics at the weekend, the situation is bleaker for his compatriots Madhanhanga and Phiri.

Madhanhanga has not featured for the club this season, while former Highlanders defender Phiri made just one appearance since joining at the start of the season.

