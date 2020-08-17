Misery mounts for Seh Calaz

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Tawanda “Seh Calaz” Mumanyi’s woes continue to mount as he faces eviction from his lodgings, if an eviction notice letter addressed to him posted on social media by his “former” wife and fellow musician Moira Sibongile Knight on Saturday is anything to go by.

The Mbare-bred singer saw his four-year marriage to Knight, daughter to veteran broadcaster Erick, collapse if his social media claims are to be believed.

Different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been abuzz as the celebrity couple washed their dirty linen in public as Moira accused Seh Calaz of drug abuse and child negligence.

“Dear Mr Tawanda Mumanyi, this eviction letter is to notify you that you have to vacate the leased out premises within three months (August 2020) from the delivery of this eviction letter to you,” part of the note read.

“You are required to leave the premises in a clean and undamaged condition, ie; 1. The walls need to be clean. If need be, they should to be repainted as when you moved in they had just been painted, 2. The floors should be in good condition ie, polished, 3. The cupboards/wardrobes/windows should be left in good condition and clean ie all screens

fastened.”

In a follow-up interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Moira, who is back in the country from the United Kingdom, downplayed the divorce despite having earlier accused Seh Calaz of neglecting her and their baby while prioritising drug and alcohol abuse in a series of her Instagram posts.

“There is no divorce story,” she told this publication.

While Moira said there was no divorce, Seh Calaz confirmed the divorce through a social media post before urging the media to stay off his life.

“I have been silent for a long time, but I could not keep in hiding silently. As you know that for it to be a family, there is supposed to be a woman and what hides the issues is the walls. I cannot badmouth a woman because something has gone wrong. May you forgive me on that, but all I can say is that from now going onwards, my marriage with Moira has ended. For the mean time, I am kindly asking for space from you my relatives, friends and the media. I am not the first one or the last one to be faced with such a situation. As a father, I will not say much in public. To all my fans, friends and family who feel like I have let them down, I humbly apologise, I am sorry. I am human to. #iwillbebackstronger#welcomesinglelife#.”

In part of the threads that Moira posted on social media, she claimed that Seh Calaz purports to live a good and clean life to the public.

“I would love to talk privately as adults, but as you can imagine, there is nothing you can talk to him as he is very good at not availing himself. I have not seen Tawanda (Seh Calaz) since August 12 when he jumped the durawall as I tried to talk to him,” she said.

“I spent my birthday with his relatives waiting for him so we could discuss the issues, but he did not turn up, even after being phoned several times. I have been away for a few months, not on holiday, but giving birth to my son and unfortunately, when I came back, I found the house resembling a bush, hence my reason for involving his relatives.”

Moira mocked Seh Calaz that he purports to live a celebrity life roaming around the streets in Mbare instead of being a family man.

“On a serious and concerning note, all sorts of insults may be hailed at me, but at 30 years, a man must be mature enough brain wise. When you talk of being a celebrity or when you post pictures on Instagram slaying like a slay queen every three hours, when it’s dark, it would be good to know that someone is heading to his own house not roaming around Mbare taking pictures,” she said.

“By now, having been in the industry for that long should have built even a small basic house like other artistes have done. Knowing that this is my property where no one will ask for rentals is an achievement. Look at the sofas, they should have been replaced a long time ago because someone works and has been for years. He refurbished his studio so that people think he is focused. If you see this place, you will see that I am good person.”

Apparently, this is not the first time that Seh Calaz and Moira have had a public spat as in June 2017, they also had a nasty bust-up.

