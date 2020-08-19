Chiringa ropes in Malawian artiste

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean sungura artiste Alexa Kerry “Father Extra” Chiringa has roped in Malawian artiste Moffat Aligiza on his third album, Hazvirambe Kupera, set for release soon.

In a recent interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Chiringa said it was a great and unforgettable experience working with the Malawian singer.

“My forthcoming album will be unique having collaborated with Malawian artiste Moffat Aligiza and we have also roped in a talented producer to ensure that we come up with a quality product. The album also has Chewa and Hwesa songs,” he said.

The Extra Power Musica frontman said he did not let the COVID-19 pandemic affect his work as he has used the lockdown period to perfect the production of his forthcoming album which is now expected on the market anytime soon.

“As a musician, I continue to look forward to producing quality music for the fans and to have as many collaborations as possible with great artistes as a way of refining my craft, to gain experience as well as to mature musically by seeking advice from experts in music,” he said.

“Through my music I also seek to educate people through my compositions that take a look at different themes from our day-to-day lives that uphold ubuntu in society.”

While many artistes seem to underrate competition in the showbiz, Chiringa said artistic rivalry was healthy as it encouraged musicians to produce quality music.

“I am one artiste who is not afraid of competition. I actually like it as it is healthy since it encourages us to produce quality music for our fans. Without competition, the industry would be as good as dead,” he said.

A truck driver by profession, Chiringa says he gets his inspiration from his family, veteran sungura artistes Nicholas Zakaria and Alick Macheso adding that he acknowledges Leonard Zhakata for his fatherly mentorship.

“My life journey is another major source of inspiration. At a very tender age, I used to compose songs and creating my own beat using my mouth and would imagine myself on the stage with my motto being, nothing is impossible with God,” he said.

“I take music as a hobby because I enjoy it. However, I am not trying to escape the fact that music can be a source of income. A lot has changed in my life through music as I am now a public figure,” he said.

Chiringa bemoaned the lack of support for upcoming artistes by music promoters whom he said prefer supporting seasoned artistes even when organising live concerts.

“I am not spared by some of the challenges being faced by fellow artistes. Promoters have not been willing to engage artistes without big names. I am grateful that social media has helped us to push our productions,” he said.

Chiringa signalled his arrival on the showbiz scene in 2018 with the release of his debut six-track album titled Nyasha Dzeraramo.

He then recorded his second seven-track album the following year titled Rwendo Rwekure Tinosvika that included the hit songs Rwendo Rwekure, Tsika Dzavo, Kuchinja Mutambo and Ubaba Haubvutwe.

