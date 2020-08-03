Beauty queen clinches ambassadorial deal

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL boudoir and video vixen model Whitney Roxy Masike says she is pleased to have landed a three-year ambassadorial role after she was chosen to be the new face of a freight and forwarding company, Coast to Coast Imports and Logistics.

The logistics company specialises in air and sea freight, road transportation, warehousing, customs and clearing.

As part of her ambassadorial duties, Masike will be responsible for maintaining a positive brand image of the company through brand awareness both online and offline, promoting products at trade shows, events and on different social media platforms.

She will also be working closely with the company’s sales and marketing teams to ensure the achievement of their marketing objectives.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Masike said her success in the modelling industry came courtesy of professionalism, dedication, and hard work.

“I am happy that after I responded to a casting call, I was lucky to be chosen to be the face of the Coast to Coast Imports and Logistics brand. I feel humbled and most honoured to be given such a role. It is a big honour for me to be a representative of such a global organisation. Being part of their dynamic and visionary team will enable me to grow and expand my roots not only locally, but at a global level. I appreciate my role as the ambassador and representative to the world class business,” she said.

“Ideally as a candidate I was a tastemaker in their communities, so I guaranteed them that I would make use of the already established networks and relationships to market the brand through several marketing tactics. I am a friendly individual, charismatic personality, have a knack for social media and have a flexible schedule such that with my concrete network of people who trust me I will be receptive toward Coast to Coast Imports and Logistics brand promotion.”

The company’s administration manager, Laina Chekure, said Masike was the perfect candidate who possessed the qualities they were looking for in an ambassador.

“As Coast to Coast Imports and Logistics, we chose Whitney Masike as our brand ambassador as she is aligned and is excelling in that field. She is a well-known person countrywide and has qualities we need,” she said.

“She also has some connections relating to our field, hence she can connect us with many clients.”

The 20-year old model, who is signed under the Size 4 Modelling Agency, said the desire to take her career beyond the country’s borders has seen her working extra hard to fulfil her dream.

“I chose this modelling path when I was still in high school at the age of 15. Since I have always been passionate about modelling and fashion, I have constantly followed trends in the industry and I drew inspiration from top models such as Naomi Campbell of United Kingdom and a British-Sudanese model Alex Wek,” she said.

“I have that passion to take my works across the borders so that they are not only recognised locally. I want to be a representative of my beautiful country Zimbabwe and I am happy to have worked with Top Model Mzansi of South Africa.”

As a way of taking her career to greater heights, Masike said she desired to own her modelling agency.

Apart from showcasing her talent on the ramp, Masike has also done video shoots with celebrated artistes among them Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Coco Master, Sumba Tagz, Roki, Leonard Mapfumo and Trevor Dongo.

