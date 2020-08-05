Artistes hook up to #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Disgruntled citizens and activists have taken to venting out their anger on social media under the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

This follows calls by politicians and human rights groups in southern African concerned by the deepening crisis in the country to red flag Mnangagwa’s administration.

South African politician Mmusi Maimane set the ball rolling and Trevor Noah, a South African comedian who hosts The Daily Show in the United States, has also joined the campaign to help highlight the Zimbabwe human rights abuses to the global community.

Artistes from different countries have shown their support for the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter initiative.

Contemporary musician Sanii Makhalima told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that artistes had the right to freedom of expression.

“Every artiste has a right to freedom of expression, so they may choose what to say when they want to say it, if they want to say it or not, it’s their choice. Let artistes come out on their own and express their feelings. Just because an artiste chooses not to speak it does not mean he or she is not in solidarity with you,” he said.

“I want a life for my children and every life matters, so let’s fix Zimbabwe. I love my country which has given me time to dream, but some of those dreams have been taken away bit by bit, so we need to address these issues without fear and without going against the law.”

Zimdancehall artiste, Seh Calaz, also took to Twitter in support of the Zimbabwean LivesMatter initiative.

“I and future generations deserve a better Zimbabwe. It’s not too much to ask for and that’s all we are asking for. Fix Zimbabwe for the sake of its people. As artistes, we aren’t your enemies, we are in this together. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter,” he tweeted.

Top South African rapper AKA vented out his frustrations about the crackdown on protesters in the country.

“Sending love to the megacy in Zimbabwe. I hope y’all good. I would say, ‘I’m praying for you’ but that’s a bit overdone. I’d rather just say you’re on my mind, and I hope you will be victorious soon.”

Urban grooves musician Nox Guni added his voice to the campaign, saying Mnangagwa must stop the brutality on citizens and allow freedom of expression.

“A land rich in minerals, human resources, intellectual resources, vast land … formerly the breadbasket of Africa ravaged by corruption, injustice, poverty… Mwana asingacheme anofira mumbereko. #Zimbabweanlivesmatter,” songbird Cindy Munyavi wrote on her Facebook wall.

Several artistes have previously used their art to express their concerns over the political and socio-economic crises in Zimbabwe.

