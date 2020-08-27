Alexio on Andy Brown influence

AWARD-WINNING Afro-fusion crooner Alexio Kawara (pictured) has disclosed that the late music legend Andy Brown had an input in his popular song Shaina, adding that an encounter with him significantly influenced his career.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Kawara said Shaina had two versions on the album — one with producer McDonald “McDee” Chidavaenzi’s imprint and the other with Brown’s touch.

“When I was in the studio working on Shaina with him (McDee), Andy brown happened to be in the studio that same day. He heard the sound and asked whose song it was,” he said.

“He left the recording booth to go and converse with Flash Gordon, the other producer at the same studio whom he told he wanted to put his guitar line in the song. After our session with MacDee, they came back and Flash Gordon told me that Mudhara Andy wanted to put a guitar line in the song and that’s how the version with Andy Brown was birthed.”

Kawara said he subsequently worked with Brown at the latter’s Shakaza Studios in Cranborne.

“The production for that version was based on his guitar,” he said.

Kawara said meeting the late musician and having him add an input in his offering showed him that God makes every dream possible.

Meanwhile, Kawara said he had been writing songs and he hoped to get into the studio soon and start releasing singles.

While Shaina was a blockbuster, Kawara said the impact of songs depended on how fans took them.

“Shaina being the biggest song has taken me places I never thought I would. One of the highlights was the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe performance of 2008. That was epic,” he said. “I strongly believe the impact of a song depends on two things; firstly how deep it was dug from one’s soul and secondly how big God wants the song to be, the latter being the most important. Let’s just say we will never know until we know.”

