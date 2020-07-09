We are unstoppable: Chamisa

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he was unstoppable and unfazed by his political woes that saw him lose the party headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House and the recall of his MPs by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T faction.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Speaking yesterday at the burial of his mother, Alice who collapsed and died at her rural home in Gutu on Monday, Chamisa said change was near and Mnangagwa’s end was nigh.

“We are unstoppable; we are just waiting for God’s time. People do not decide on time, but the darkest hour is before dawn. We are almost there. You endure and enjoy. When the hardships are too much, the good is near,” Chamisa said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing its worst economic crises in a decade, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused of failing to revive the country’s ailing economy characterised by hyperinflation, shortage of commodities and continuous depreciation of the local currency.

Citizens, backed by Chamisa’s MDC Alliance and other opposition parties, churches and lobby groups are plotting to protest against the deteriorating economic situation in the country on July 31.

Zanu PF has, however, vowed to unleash the security forces to thwart the protests.

“My mother died before a new Zimbabwe came, but we shall not tire. We are near. Let’s remain calm and be united. Determination is the answer to success,” Chamisa said.

“Zimbabwe will come fast. Those in power know they are not going anywhere until we intervene. We were given the keys. If you have the keys, you have nothing to be afraid of.”

In apparent reference to his former lieutenants who defected to Khupe’s camp, Chamisa lashed at them saying they were barking up the wrong tree.

Chamisa’s party was recently left in turmoil after long-time allies Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi dumped him and joined the Khupe-led MDC-T. This was after a Supreme Court ruling declared Khupe the interim leader of the MDC-T.

Khupe, who was forced to make an about-turn after being booed by Chamisa’s backers upon arrival at the funeral, has since recalled 13 Chamisa legislators and four councillors.

“Today is not about politics, it’s about remembering the legacy of love. I wanted to avoid politics but was convinced by Amos Chibaya (MDC organising secretary) to append the programme,” he said.

Chamisa’s mother died at her family home in Gutu South on Monday. She was laid to rest yesterday at the family homestead in Chidyamakuni village under Chief Chiwara’s area.

Speaker after speaker, among them Chamisa’s relatives, villagers and politicians described her as a hardworking, prayerful and humble woman who was a unifier and very generous.

Present at the funeral were senior MDC Alliance leaders, NCA president Lovemore Madhuku as well as Family of God church leader Andrew Wutawunashe. Mnangagwa sent a condolence message to the Chamisa family.

Asked about the booing of Khupe, Chibaya said: “Mai Khupe didn’t come. We didn’t witness the booing. Our president said it is a funeral, anyone is welcome. Everyone comes. We didn’t see that happening,” he said.

“There was talk in the morning that she was coming and some members had issues with that.

“If she came, she was welcome like those from Zanu PF, Madhuku were here as well. There was no noise. The president encouraged the MDC family that it is not a rally”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw