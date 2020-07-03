Stellar line-up for Jah Prayzah bash

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah will celebrate his birthday in style after roping in top musicians to perform during the celebrations, which will be screened live on Nash TV and ZBC-TV.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Jah Prayzah was born Mukudzei Mukombe on July 4, 1987 and it has become his tradition to celebrate his life among his followers, and this time around he has roped in Tamy Moyo, King 98 and Ammara Brown.

His manager, Keen Mushapaidze, told NewsDay Life & Style that they were not just celebrating Jah Prayzah’s birthday, but would also use the platform to raise awareness on COVID-19

“The bash is being organised by Impala Car Rental to celebrate the 33 years of Jah’s life and we are happy that it’s not only a celebration, but we are also using the platform to raise awareness for the COVID-19 outbreak and we want to thank our sponsor for remembering Jah Prayzah,” he said.

“We encourage people to stay indoors and as for us we can’t disclose the venue because we want to follow lockdown regulations and have a small number. We are going to have musicians like Tamy Moyo, Ammara Brown and King 98 whom we are glad decided to be with us on that day.”

Tamy, Ammara and King 98 are all known for sizzling live performances.

On the silver plate granted to them by YouTube for reaching 100 000 subscribers, Mushapaidze said it was a big milestone for the brand.

“Yes, we received a silver plate from YouTube for reaching 100 000 subscribers, although we feel it was long overdue because we have reached the 300 000 mark, but over and all we want to thank them for that. It shows that they are now appreciating the talent and others keep playing the songs over and over again. Our music is also being played on international platforms,” he said.

Jah Prayzah continues to dominate the local music industry and has attracted various endorsements. Last week he was appointed the lifetime brand ambassador for West Property (WestProp) Zimbabwe.

