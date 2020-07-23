Harare mayor arrested for abuse of office

BY MOSES MATENGA

HARARE mayor Herbert Gomba was arrested yesterday morning on allegations of abuse of office involving improper allocation of residential stands.

The MDC Alliance confirmed Gomba’s arrest, but said they were yet to be briefed on the charges he was facing.

However, party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said they were not happy with the manner several police details besieged the mayor’s Glen Norah home in the “nocturnal” hours.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was in a meeting and would not immediately confirm the arrest.

MDC Alliance secretary for local government Sesil Zvidzayi said it was not clear what the party provincial treasurer was being charged with, but said he could be facing abuse of office charges.

“He was picked up in the nocturnal hours by armed people to the surprise and fear of his family and community. They took him to Rhodesville and I am not clear on the reasons, but I am made to (understand) they relate to abuse of office charges. The mayor could have been picked up without that kind of drama,” he said.

Insiders privy to events surrounding his arrest said Gomba was arrested on allegations of abuse of office as a public officer, illegal creation and sale of stands.

Gomba becomes the first elected official to be arrested since police swooped on Town House investigating allegations of abuse of office and illegal parcelling of land.

Harare housing director Addmore Nhekairo, his human resources counterpart Matthew Marara and several other officials have also been arrested in connection with the case.

