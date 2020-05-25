Jah Prayzah, Selmor in continental concerts

CELEBRATED local Afro-jazz songstress Selmor Mtukudzi is the only Zimbabwean musician engaged to share the stage with renowned African musicians today in celebrating Africa Day to musically raise awareness on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the continent.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

At the Africa Day music showcase dubbed WAN Music Concert, Selmor will join the continent’s A-team for a two-hour performance.

The concert will be broadcast for free in prime time on a number of African national and private channels, with the technical support from the African Union Broadcasting and Thomson Broadcast.

Selmor said she was humbled to share the stage with such great names in the African music industry.

“It is an honour for me to be included in the coming together of great African musicians to bring awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and also give hope to our people,” she said.

The oncert comes a few weeks after Selmor featured on the prayer song titled The Blessing Zimbabwe, a collaboration of local musicians, sending a message of comfort as the nation grapples with the effects of COVID-19.

In a statement, the concert organisers said all participating artistes would raise awareness on the risks of infection, engage in collective reflection on post-crisis in Africa, and support the construction of the new Africa.

Some of the artistes selected to share the stage with Selmor include Grammy award-winning Malian singer Oumou Sangaré, Salif Keita (Mali), Senegalese singer-songwriter and actor Youssou N’Dour, and fellow compatriot singer and guitarist Baaba Maal, Beninese singer-songwriter and actress Angelic Kidjo, Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Congolese singer-songwriter and dancer Fally Ipupa, Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid, Hiro a singer from Democratic Republic of Congo, Martinican singer-songwriter Jocelyne Beroard and English singer and producer Chris Martin.

Meanwhile, multi-award-winner Jah Prayzah, who is riding high on his latest 10th album Hokoyo released last week, is set to perform at the COVID-19 Hope For Africa concert courtesy of MultiChoice in partnership with One Africa Global Foundation.

The COVID-19 Hope For Africa benefit concert that will air on DStv across Africa will feature performances and appearances by top African artistes, personalities from their homes. The funds raised will support healthcare professionals across the continent.

At the virtual concert that will be screened at 8pm on May 31 on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154) Jah Prayzah will share the stage with 2Baba, Akothee, Banky W, Betty G, CIC, Cobhams Asuquo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Diamond Platnumz, Eddie Jay, Jeff Maximum, Kyee Benda, Osas Ighodaro, Princess Jnap Sessay, Praiz and Waje.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe spokesperson Liz Dziva said the three-hour concert was part of efforts to support the eradication of the coronavirus problem and will feature performances by top African artistes with appearances by media and other personalities from across the continent.

“As a further support mechanism in the fight against COVID-19, MultiChoice has partnered with the One Africa Global Foundation which is a development arm of One Africa Global, a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation working for vulnerable and less-privileged people to host a continent-wide broadcast of the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert, an event that will feature a Zimbabwean,” she said.

“All of them (artistes) will perform remotely and will give goodwill messages of hope and encouragement to every African in the comfort and safety of their homes. The DStv platform can use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives and bring people together, especially in these difficult times and the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert will be seen in 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Dziva said funds raised from the concert would be used to help ensure the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals across the continent.

