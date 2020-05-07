Chamisa, a stone in Zanu PF’s shoes

I am not a guru in constitutional law, but I feel like unpacking the latest ruling done by our Supreme Court, which has a little bearing on people’s lives.

By Leonard Koni, Our Reader

Putting on my political lenses with a bird’s eye view, I can see the hand of powerful politicians and political gladiators masquerading as genuine political messiahs, but are there to kill and destroy.

These days, when you hear a lot of jubilations and ululations in Zimbabwe’s revolutionary party, it’s either the party has walloped and defeated the opposition or the Supreme Court has ruled in its favour — that is Zimbabwean politics.

On Tuesday May 5, 2020, MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe recalled three MDC Alliance MPs and a senator from Parliament as the MDC leadership saga rages on.

The recalled MPs are party chief whip Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga), secretary-general Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East) and chairperson Tabitha Khumalo (Bulawayo proportional representation) as well as Midlands senator Lillian Timveous.

This was a follow-up to the Supreme Court ruling passed on Khupe, who was reinstated as acting president of the MDC, replacing the late founder leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Again, the timing of the recall while the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic raises eyebrows on the government’s willingness and seriousness in solving very important issues affecting the country.

Everybody knows that the national economy is in intensive care and hanging by a thread. I thought the ruling was coming with blessings to improve the ailing economy, but alas, it will not even attract a quarter or an inch of an investment. Welcome to Zimbabwean politics.

Previously, we have seen the Zanu PF government signing mega deals and trying to lure investors from outside without success. Maybe due to their failure to attract investment, frustration is slowly creeping into their nerves and becoming a thorn in the flesh.

The party has now resorted to diverting people’s attention by using the courts in settling political matters.

This Supreme Court ruling has put the revolutionary party into an immature position, where they are still playing hide and seek games yet it should be finding ways to feed citizens, who are going to bed on empty tummies due to hunger.

It must find solutions to the economic woes which have seen the majority of people living in abject poverty.

It is now crystal clear that Zimbabwean politics lacks the gravitas to solve the political challenge, which happens to be the economy. Sure, if MDC Alliance was not a political party, why did the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission allow it to contest the 2018 poll?

Zanu PF and its leadership have run out of ideas to fix the economy. The party is now more obsessed with power than serving the greater Zimbabwe.

I am praying that Zimbabwe gets a leadership which has a vision to take the country forward. This is not what even Zanu PF supporters voted for. We should all be focusing on rebuilding the walls of Jericho which have fallen down.

Rebuilding the economy to them is nothing as long as they are in power.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw