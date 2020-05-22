AMHVoices: Jah Prayzah’s Mukwasha breaks MuGarden in 21hrs

By newsday
- May 22, 2020

Jah Prayzah continues to break barriers and his latest video Mukwasha directed by Vusa Blaqs has just broken the record of most viewed video in 24 hours in Zimbabwe.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

The record was previously held by Winky D who hit 171 000 in 24 hours with his video MuGarden featuring Gemma Griffiths and Jah Prayzah has surpassed that to land on 172 000 in just 21 hours.

We are yet to see where it will sit by 24 hours but so far its safe to say today it’s going to be Jah Prayzah’s Fans Vs Winky D’s Fans.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D — who both command a huge following — have been pitted together several times despite their different music genres but the debate on who is the best is yet to be settled.

2 Comments

  1. courage mashota

    winky d mudhara .jah p atora mukana wemaviews because of lockdown

    Reply

  2. cdzapasi55@gmail.com

    winky d mudhara coz the record was set pasina lockdown zvinhu zviri normal, manje apa munhu wese aripamba akuda kutoona kut zvii

    Reply

