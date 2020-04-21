Cindy speaks on COVID-19

SONGBIRD and entrepreneur, Cindy Rufaro Munyavi , yesterday said it was important for people to take coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously by adhering to the raft of measures put in place to minimise the disease’s spread and risk of infection.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended the lockdown, initially set for three weeks ending on Sunday, by a further two weeks. By yesterday the country had recorded 25 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Cindy, an award-winning musician, said it was a really difficult time for many people but acknowledged the need to prioritise safety.

“I am staying at home and I have put my music projects on hold. This COVID-19 is a deadly virus that should be taken seriously. One can always make money, but cannot replace life so let’s think and act wisely,” she said.

The Setta Pace hitmaker said although she has temporarily suspended work on her forthcoming album, No1isSafe, she was planning to drop another appetiser off the album, Ndadzamirwa, which was currently in the post-production stage.

This will be her second track off the album, having earlier released another song titled Wabata Moyo featuring Andy Muridzo.

“In the song (Ndadzamirwa) I marvel at the greatness of our creator as we are not only physical beings, but are spiritual as well. The inspiration behind this latest offering was spiritual as I just found myself composing the song,” she said.

A woman of many talents, Cindy has been one of the country’s most consistent musicians ever since bursting onto the music scene with her debut album, Kukuda/Loving U, in 2006. It was followed by Tha Groove Theory in 2010 and Music Vocal Cindy (MVC) in 2017.

A self-confessed hopeless romantic, Cindy has a lengthy list of hits including Ndidzorere Moyo Wangu, Ngatisanyadzise, Waya Waya, Ndini Ndinaye, Shaina Neni, Wabata Moyo and One Way.

