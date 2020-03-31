Zacc warns against theft of COVID-19 donations

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has cautioned officers receiving the COVID-19 funds, personal protective equipment and medication to be accountable and not disrupt government efforts to ensure the health and safety of the citizens.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In a statement, Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo said such situations create opportunities for people to commit crimes which disrupt the health service delivery.

“The commission is aware that in such a situation, criminals create opportunities to commit crimes and such crimes disrupt the effort of the government to ensure the health and safety of the citizens,” she said.

“It is against this background that Zacc is imploring members of the public to be vigilant at all times and avoid purchasing substandard healthcare and sanitary products, substandard and counterfeit personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical products.”

Matanda-Moyo urged the public to purchase all sanitary, healthcare products and equipment from supermarkets and health facilities.

“The commission is aware that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has received donations of money, medical equipment and medication donated by individuals, business community, non-governmental organisations, international organisations and donor community on behalf of the government of Zimbabwe. In the past, there have been incidences of failure by the relevant authorities to account for donations of similar calamities,” she said.

“The commission, therefore, implores responsible individuals in the Ministry of Health, from the accounting officers, those in charge of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to put in place systems that ensure transparency, accountability and fair distribution of all the said donations.”

Matanda-Moyo also warned against fraudulent activities saying those found on the wrong side of the law would be dealt with accordingly.