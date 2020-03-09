Mzansi’s Vigro Deep in Zim debut

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

South Africa’s rising amapiano wheel spinner and producer Kamogelo “Vigro Deep” Phetla is set to stage his maiden performance to Zimbabwe with double shows in Harare and Bulawayo.

The 19-year-old wheel spinner, who is making waves in the South African music industry, will make his first stop in Harare on April 9 at Wood Sensation Club at LongCheng Plaza before travelling to Bulawayo the following day for a performance at BAC Leisure.

DJ Vigro Deep — famed for tracks such as Untold Story, Locked Tune and Ngeke that are popular with many local fans — failed to make it last year for his scheduled performance at the Unplugged Concert at Greendale Sports Club in Harare, which disappointed his adoring following.

Concert spokesperson, Chuckie “DJ Chucknosis” Ayisha, last week told NewsDay Life &Style that the concert will be “something special” as seasoned and rising artistes will be paired to bring explosive entertainment.

“From our research, Vigro Deep is one of many producers who are at the forefront of the amapiano subgenre that is not only running Mzansi dance floors, but across Africa. For that reason we have decided to bring him here for a merrymaking night,” he said. “The early birds tickets are selling for US$10.”

DJ Chucknosis said Vigro Deep will touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on the day of the show, adding that the early bird tickets for the concert will be going on sale soon.

Some productions under DJ Vigro Deep’s sleeve include his debut album Baby Boy a 2018 production, Baby Boi II, Baby Boi III and a six-track Extended Play titled Road To Baby Boy II.

At the Vigro Deep Live in Harare concert, the Mzansi wheel spinner-cum-producer will share the stage with some of the country’s top wheel spinners who include DJ Chucknosis, DJ Slow, Langton B, DJ Smith, DJ Buttler and MC Tats.

Vigro Deep learnt to produce music in 2017 before amassing a huge following in 2018, becoming one of the leading producers of the amapiano house music sub-genre in South Africa.

At a tender age of 17, he released Baby Boy, which was quickly followed by Baby Boy 2 Reloaded. His decision not to sign any record label has enabled him to maintain his sound. This has also allowed him to spread his wings to other countries including Botswana and Mozambique, and soon, he will also have Zimbabwe under his belt as his music and ability to mix songs continue to grow his profile.