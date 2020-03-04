MUMC lead singer dies

MUBVUWI weUnited Methodist Church (MUMC) lead singer, Simbarashe Gwatiringa (45), who died last Sunday, was buried at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza today. The musician collapsed at his home in Donville Park and died on admission to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

