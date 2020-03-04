MUMC lead singer dies

MUBVUWI weUnited Methodist Church (MUMC) lead singer, Simbarashe Gwatiringa (45), who died last Sunday, was buried at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza today. The musician collapsed at his home in Donville Park and died on admission to Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Recent Posts
AMHVoices: Let’s vote out old guard legislatorsnewsday March 4, 2020
Govt owes us $120m in roller meal subsidy: Millersnewsday March 4, 2020
AMH Voices
AMHVoices: Let’s vote out old guard legislatorsnewsday March 4, 2020
I WAS very much surprised to hear Members of Parliament, particularly one legislator from Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP), suggesting that journalists should not contest ...
AMHVoices: Zim must copy Moza’s ‘open for business’ modelnewsday March 4, 2020
I WAS pleased to hear that Mozambique has approved the simplification of procedures for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to get an ...