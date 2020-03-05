Mnangagwa visit lights up Gutu town

AN impending visit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has transformed the small town of Gutu-Mpandawana overnight, with residents getting uninterrupted water and power supplies, while roads are being spruced up.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

Mnangagwa is expected in Gutu-Mpandawana tomorrow for the opening of a mortuary at Gutu Rural Hospital.

He will also lead a clean-up exercise.

Mnangagwa is also expected to hold a rally at Matizha Business Centre, about 40km out of town.

Residents said they were surprised to have uninterrupted power and water supply.

“We do not know the last time we had power and water all day round. Some roads, like the one passing through the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s home were serviced, while potholes are being filled. We were surprised and thought our council and the roads authority had suddenly become hardworking, only to be told the President will be here,” a resident said on condition of anonymity.

Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers’ Association chairperson Lloyd Mupfudze said service provision should always be normal.

“Council is cutting grass, refurbishing road signs and inmates from prison are doing work around the town. We do not expect Zesa, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority and council to deliver flawless services just because the President is coming here. Provision of quality services should be an ongoing process in terms of the service providers’ legal mandate,” he said.

Another resident said: “It is likely that after he is gone, they will resume the tight water and power rationing timetables. And it could be worse than before.”