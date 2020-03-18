#Covid-19: WB commits US$60m to Kenya’s COVID-19 fight

NAIROBI — The World Bank (WB) has said committed six billion shillings (US$60 million) to help combat coronavirus in Kenya which has confirmed three cases so far.

World Bank Kenya said the funds will be used to enhance surveillance, laboratory services, isolation units, equipment, supplies and communication to help mitigate COVID-19.

“The World Bank has committed US$60 million to help the Kenya government respond to COVID-19, including US$50 million from COVID-19 financing facility and US$10 million from contingency emergency response component of transforming health systems for universal care project,” WB said on Monday on Twitter.

The funding comes as health authorities are isolating three more COVID-19 suspected cases.

Kenyan government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the three had done tests and were awaiting results, while 14 other cases were under quarantine. — Xinhua