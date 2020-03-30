Bukhosi hopes for a better 2020

HIGHLANDERS attacking midfielder Bukhosi “Zaku” Sibanda is looking forward to an improved show in the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after struggling with his game last year.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

A lot was expected from the former Young Warriors captain when he joined the Bulawayo giants following an unsuccessful stint with South African lower division side Ubuntu Cape Town.

Sibanda (23) sustained an injury before pre-season last year which saw him getting sidelined for a long spell, but he is confident this year will be a better season for him.

“I want to get better this year. I want to improve and be available and to be what the coaches want me to be. I want to perform and be a better player. Highlanders is a big club and we want to make sure we win the league and the trophies; that is what we want,” Sibanda said.

He left the country mid-2017 when he was playing for Bantu Rovers and was leading the scorers’ chart with 10 goals from 14 games.

Sibanda had a short stint with First National Division side Ubuntu Cape Town in 2018 before returning to sign for Highlanders together with Prince Dube, who had also struggled at SuperSport United in the Absa Premier Soccer League.

Sibanda spoke of his struggles last year.

“Last year was not a good year for me. I started off with an injury to my hand. I was late for pre-season and joined the others a month after games had already started and the team was also struggling because of the three-week strike in pre-season. I got a little game time, but still wins were elusive. We were trying to figure out how we could get that victory and the coach (Madinda Ndlovu) left. We picked up form late in the season, but it was too late for me. So basically, it was the injury and the team also struggling,” he said.

He said things are looking good this year with new coach Mark Harrison after Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh also left the club at the end of the season to join champions FC Platinum.

“We started off well with a few hiccups after some players came late, but we were now at the same level before training was suspended. The coach (Harrison) is fantastic. He is a professional and he just fitted in well. It’s unfortunate that the world is at war with this deadly (COVID-19) virus. There is nothing we can do. At the end of the day what is important is health and life. This has disturbed us a lot, but it is affecting everyone. As professional players we just have to keep in shape. We know what we are supposed to do when we resume training as a team,” Sibanda said.

He sat on the bench when Highlanders lost 2-0 to FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on March 14.