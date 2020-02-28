Zesa hikes power tariffs by 19%

STATE power utility, Zimbabwe and Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said it will increase its tariffs by 19,02% from tomorrow, citing weak local currency and rising inflation.

— BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has adjusted the electricity tariffs by 19,02%. This is in accordance with the tariff award of 2 October 2019, which approved the implementation of monthly tariff indexation formula that takes into account the movement of the macroeconomic fundamentals such as exchange rate and inflation for changes above 10%. Below are the tariffs which will be applicable effective 1 March 2020,” the company said in a statement.

The new tariffs are set to be placed at 50kw for $0,49; 51-200kw now at $1,08 and the fixed monthly charge will be at $ 7,24.

Last October, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority approved a 320 % electricity tariff increase to 162,16 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to help Zesa improve power supply.

The country is enduring rolling power cuts of up to 18 hours a day.