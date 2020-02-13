Teemak promotions signs in new talent

ACTING on his promise to uplift local showbiz by supporting new talent, TeeMak Promotions Chief executive officer, Tawona “TeeMak” Chipunza has added a new member to his label, RnB artiste Takudzwa “Takue” Ncube .

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

This brings to two the number of artistes under TeeMak Promotions following the unveiling of dancehall star Enzo Ishall in January.

A few weeks ago, the label made a call on their Facebook page for people to nominate and help him pick out fresh talent that he could support with his vast resources which saw Takue’s star shining the brightest and caught their eye.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, TeeMak said they wanted to support the musician with the potential to be the next Zimbabwean big star.

“Takue who already has a single out on YouTube titled My Lover is raw talent TeeMak would like to work with. We were looking for someone with a unique style and voice, but yet versatile and I think Takue fits that mould,” said TeeMak.

“He is talented, young and ambitious and we think with the right support, we can unearth another gem from Zimbabwe.”

Takue who is the voice behind the YouTube soundtrack Baba NaMai Bb – Life after Divorce, a story by Thomas Chizhanje, said he was excited to join TeeMak.

“This is a big opportunity for me and I am looking forward to putting in the hard work to repay the faith TeeMak Promotions have shown in me,” he said.

“Music is something that I love with all my heart, it’s more than just a passion, it’s my life and as musicians, we lack the necessary financial backing to take our art to the same levels as our regional and international peers and with this deal, I’m sure that’s going to change.”

Takue will begin his new relationship with TeeMak Promotions with the release in March of a single accompanied by a video.

Other projects by Takue will be released during the course of the year.

The two parties are expected to officially sign the agreement later this month.