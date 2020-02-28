Sibanda set for Chiefs move

FORMER FC Platinum and Highlanders striker Charles Sibanda is set to join Bulawayo Chiefs ahead of this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League if discussions between the two parties materialise by the end of day today.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 2010 Soccer Star of the Year was released by FC Platinum when his contract expired in December and he tried his luck at promoted Bulawayo City, but had a change of heart and moved to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda yesterday said the club should be finalising with Charles (34) anytime this week.

“This week we will be finalising with him (Charles). The challenge is on whether he will be able to respond well to our training regime. So far we are progressing well not knowing how he will fare in the long run. When we play small teams who play defensively we struggle, but if we play teams that play a high line we do well. We need the experience and I think Charles can be the solution,” Sibanda said.

Charles played for Bulawayo Chiefs in practice matches against Highlanders at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds on Wednesday.

He started his premiership football with Hwange in 2008 and moved to Motor Action the following year, won the league title with the now-defunct Mighty Bulls under coach Joey Antipas and that year he was voted Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year.

Between 2011-2014, he was at FC Platinum before joining Highlanders in 2014 and later How Mine. He had a second stint with FC Platinum where he won two titles.

Bulawayo Chiefs have also grabbed Joe Nyabinde and Ben Nyahunzvi, who were released by Chicken Inn.

The Twitter Boys, who survived relegation on the last day last year, have also signed two Ghanaians defender Michael Foli and winger Samuel Adomu.

They also brought on board Corey-Eli Black signed from Bantu Leopards.

Billy Vheremu has come in on a loan deal from Ngezi Platinum Stars after they lost Brendon Mpofu and Shepard Mhlanga to Caps United and Chicken Inn, respectively.

Chiefs managed to retain goalkeeper David Bizabani, Farau Matare, Arthur Musiyiwa, Shadreck Nyahwa and Malvin Mkolo, who had been rumoured to be leaving the club at the end of the season last year.