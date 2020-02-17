Mutizwa targets SA Golden Boot

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker Knox Mutizwa has discovered his scoring formula in the South African Premier Soccer League as he eyes the 2019-2020 Golden Boot award, having moved to within three goals of the division’s top scorer.

Mutizwa notched a brace on Saturday night as Lamontville Golden Arrows claimed the Durban bragging rights with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

The former Highlanders forward took his tally to 11 goals to strengthen his challenge for the Golden Boot award, racing against Orlando Pirates’ free-scoring Gabadinho Mhango who has 14 goals to his name.

Other challengers for the top goal-scorer include Bongi Ntuli of AmaZulu, league pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs’ Samir Nurkovic and Supersport United’s Bradley Grobler, all on 11 goals.

Mutizwa, man-of-the-match in that game, was flagged down for offside in the 16th minute when he appeared to have put Golden Arrows in the lead and went on to convert from the spot in the 68th minute before scoring the winner at the death.

Warriors leftback Devine Lunga also played for Golden Arrows in the game against AmaZulu which also had former senior national team skipper Danny “Deco” Phiri.

Mutizwa’s goal-scoring prowess comes under spotlight as he seeks to impress new Warriors gaffer Zdravko Logarušic ahead of the senior national team’s preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Cameroon as they take on champions Algeria next month.

Zimbabwe also have the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers coming up, having been drawn against giants Ghana, minnows Ethiopia and neighbours South Africa in Group G.

Mutizwa will have to contest for a place in a squad that contains talented and inform attackers among them, Tino Kadewere who recently signed for French top side Lyon, but has been loaned back to second-tier league side Le Harve, as well as Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Bonne and skipper Knowledge Musona, who is enjoying a new lease of life after moving to AS Eupen.