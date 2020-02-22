MDC senator further remanded for threatening to burn Zec offices

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

A ZVISHAVANE magistrate on Thursday further remanded Midlands Senator Lillian Timveos (MDC Alliance) to March 16 in a case where she is accused of threatening to destroy Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s offices.

Timveos appeared before Evra Matura facing two counts of violating the Electoral Act following a July 15, 2018 incident, where she allegedly had a confrontation with Zec officers at their office in Zvishavane.

Appearing for the State, Fiona Mukwena told the court that on the day, Timveos allegedly obstructed Zec Zvishavane district elections officer Regressa Dube from distributing ballot papers to voters who had applied for postal voting on the day.

The prosecution said Timveos also disrupted operations at Zec’s Zvishavane offices, even threatening to use violence to destroy the premises.

Timveos denies the charges, while the MDC has dismissed the charges as part of State-sponsored harassment of its members.

Matura postponed the case to March 16, 2020.

Timveos, who is represented by Leopold Mudisi from Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners, faces five years in prison or a $30 000 fine if convicted.

Zanu PF won the elections, but the opposition MDC has refused to recognise the ruling party’s victory, arguing that Zec manipulated the results.

The MDC has complained over State-sponsored persecution of its members, charges government officials have on several occasions denied and, instead, accused the opposition party of wilfully violating the country’s laws.