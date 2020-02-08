Marry granted $1 500 bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, was yesterday granted $1 500 bail by a High Court judge after spending a week in remand prison on charges of assaulting her maid.

Marry, who is denying the charge of assaulting Delight Munyoro at Hellenic Primary School where she had gone to collect the couple’s child, was initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande, who ruled that the State had proved that she had a propensity of committing offences while on bail.

But Justice Erica Ndewere said Makwande erred in relying on mere common assault allegations, whereas Marry had no previous convictions.

Ndewere said Marry’s freedom could not be sacrificed based on unsubstantiated allegations.

“No evidence was led by the State or placed before the court, neither was there any previous convictions presented. The State only relied on allegations,” Ndewere said.

She ordered Marry to deposit $1 500 bail, continue residing at her parents’ address and not to interfere with the complainant and one Batsirayi Furukiya.

Allegations were that on January 26, Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale to collect the accused’s child.

As she was waiting for him, it is alleged the driver, Furukiya, went to collect the child and the complainant remained seated in the vehicle.

The prosecution alleged that when the driver was walking with the child to where the vehicle was parked, Marry was following behind him.

When she arrived at the vehicle, Marry allegedly started to accuse Munyoro of telling her child not to like her.

It is alleged Marry began shouting at Munyoro and struck her left cheek using the back side of her left hand.