MARGOLIS TRADING…. Premium stands and houses

Margolis trading is currently in Real Estate ownership and development. It is the proud owner of several sites in Carrick Creagh, Mandara, Waterfalls and Industrial sites in Derbyshire and Aspindale. These include:
-
Industrial stands in Derbyshire Waterfalls and Aspindale. The Industrial stands in Waterfalls measure from 12000- 26000 m2 but can be consolidated to make bigger.
-
The Carrick Creagh properties which have stunning views ranging from 2000m2 to 6000m2 are on hills and have the Umwinzii River frontage. Our stand 248 Carrick Creagh is a gated housing development for only 6 houses.
-
Mandara residential is a gated property of 18 stands near a private school catering for form one to six. Located at 11 Dudley Edwards Road, the gated houses are spacious with 4 bedrooms, ensuites, two lounges, dining room, kitchen, in- house helper’s room on approximately 2000m2 and the house measuring 280m2.
-
Waterfalls is a gated property at 33 Derbyshire road, 500 metres off Simon Mazorodze road in this gated development. The houses are ready for occupation with 3 bedrooms, one ensuite, one lounge, one dining room and one large kitchen.
- Prices of the stands vary from 20 USD per square metre to 50 USD/Equivalent per square metre
Prices for houses range from 120 000 USD to 370 000 USD/Equivalent
For more information
Contact: Stephen Margolis 0712 602 630/ 0773 415 990/ 0242 774 436/8
Email: margolis@africaonline.co.zw/ Stephen@stephenmargolisresort.com
The Group has Representatives in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and South Africa. Their details are on our website.