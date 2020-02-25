AHM’s Heart & Soul radio airs MTV Shunga

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH)’s Heart and Soul online radio will be among the channels that will be airing an HIV and Aids awareness drama series, MTV Shuga, which makes a return on air and local cinemas.

Heart and Soul online radio is run by AMH — the publishers of NewsDay, NewsDay Weekender, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard.

The drama, that will also be screened for free at Ster Kinekor Bulawayo, National University of Science and Technology and other local radio stations, will air on Heart and Soul, and Skyz Metro FM every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting this week.

About two years ago, Gilmore Tee and Paper Bag Africa partnered with MTV Shuga in facilitating its free screenings at Ster Kinekor and this attracted young people to watch the first season of MTV Shuga Down South.

The MTV Shuga Down South series, filmed in South Africa, shows different ways in which young people are getting exposed to HIV and Aids.

“We are extremely excited to be working on this initiative again. This year we want to target many young people and we want it to reach them in many ways. We have added free screenings at universities every Friday for the next three weeks, in Bulawayo and Harare respectively,” Gilmore Tee said.

“More university venues will be announced soon. MTV Shuga Down South Season 2 will be screened for free at Ster Kinekor Cinemas every Saturday from 10:30am. On Skyz Metro FM, the drama’s radio version will play at 16:20pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while it plays at 11am on Heart and Soul.”

Gilmore Tee said the television series was very informative and created a lot of awareness.

“We want young people to be aware of HIV and Aids issues, gender-based violence, drug abuse and partake in solving these issues through the information captured on MTV Shuga Down South,” he said.