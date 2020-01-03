AMHVoices: Govt must clip MaShurugwi’s wings

THERE is a shocking video that has gone viral about MaShurugwi which confirms the many stories we have heard about the conditions in the informal mining sector.

By Eddie Cross

In one case that I know of, there were over 60 murders in 12 months at Gaika Mine, where over 1 000 informal miners invaded and took over a mine owned by a Canadian company. The problem was only resolved by the direct intervention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the army. They restored order at the mine and reinstated the control of the mine to its original owners. One informal miner was shot in the process.

The root cause is poverty, but this is aggravated by the fact that the informal miners have no rights over the claims they are working and these are constantly being contested often violently as seen in the video.

We need to give all informal miners rights over the claims they are working and enforce these rights in the field.

We then need to back this up with assistance and technical advice and a decent marketing system for the gold that is produced at proper market prices. Right now these poor people are exploited by everyone involved.