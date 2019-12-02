Zimbabwe rallies behind Palestine

ZIMBABWE has restated its continued support and solidarity with Palestine as its struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation rages on.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Speaking during commemorations of the international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Harare on Friday, Foreign Affairs deputy minister David Musabayana lamented that the Palestinian issue remains unresolved more than half a century later since the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolutions in 1967.

“We re-affirm our support for the United Nations Security Council resolutions that call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Palestine and Israel and the establishment of a free Palestinian State within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Over the years, the Palestinian people have demonstrated a tremendous amount of patience, a level of patience that has surprised even their adversaries…Regrettably, ever since the signing of the Oslo agreements, we have witnessed a systematic and relentless increase in occupation of more and more of the Palestinian land,” he said.

Palestine has been under Israeli occupation for 71 years.

Musabayana noted with concern the continued limitations on the full enjoyment of human and political rights for the people of Palestine.

To date, there are more than four million Palestinians in refugee camps throughout the Middle East and many more exiles worldwide.

“Zimbabwe wishes to witness the return of Palestinians around the world to their country so that they also contribute towards national development,” he said.

Palestinian ambassador to Zimbabwe Taghrid Senouar expressed gratitude to all the countries that have stood by her country.

“I would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the government and the friendly people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for their continuous unwavering support and solidarity with our people to attain their inalienable rights, and the firm stands beside the international law and legitimacy regarding the Palestinian just plight,” she said.