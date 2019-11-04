Cultural awards a success

By DARLINGTON MWASHITA

MATABELELAND Cultural Awards Trust last week hosted a successful cultural awards event at Amakhosi Township Square in Bulawayo to honour individuals and groups that made significant contributions to the preservation of culture.

The Umthwentwe Cultural expo came at a time the trust is preparing for the cultural expo expected to be held in Bulawayo early next year.

The trust’s chief executive Philani Ncube told NewsDay Life & Style that the event was graced by film directors, actors and authors who represented different cultures.

“We had 17 different categories of culture and I would like to thank those who supported the event,” he said.The cultural awards, were graced by Botswana traditional group, Dikgosi, which provided entertainment.

The trust promised to host the expo exhibition next year.“We are inviting exhibitors to come and showcase their cultural products and these include traditional dishes, traditional dances. Also those who can make traditional artifacts such as mats and especially local languages authors must come and revel their works,” he said.