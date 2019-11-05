CivilServantsDemo: Netizens respond to Acid test for Mnangagwa

By Tinotenda Samukange & Ronald Magweta

This morning NewsDay ran a story that said police have given the green light for government workers to demonstrate for higher wages in what is seen as an acid test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tolerance to dissent.

“The Apex Council and ordinary membership will participate in the protest. The march will start from the Public Service Association at 10am to Kaguvi Building, where a petition will be handed over to the Minister of Labour or whoever is representing her.” – David Dzatsunga.

