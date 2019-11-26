AMHVoices: Give Bere people their land

SEVERAL months after Chief Bere was installed in his motherland, the Bere people are still waiting for the promised land and are being haunted, divided, harassed and traumatised by illegal settlers who took advantage of their displacement about 100 years ago.

By Gugu Magorira, Our Reader

I am a biological descendant of the late Bere, currently resident in some sandy location near Runde River, under threat from Tugwi-Mukosi Dam expansion.

My fear is that I may be forced out of the land by government before being settled in my own motherland.

We have been to a number of meetings with the authorities, for example, district administrator, provincial administrator, Resident minister, Lands and Local Government ministries and others without any breakthrough.

Bere people are being harassed and threatened by a bogus chief close to Great Zimbabwe, who is a member of the G40 and President Emmerson Mnangagwa is either deliberately silent or badly misinformed by his emissaries.

The district administrator for the area is conniving with the so-called chief. They are buying time and frustrating Bere people, claiming to be auditing the land but until today nothing concrete seems to be materialising.

We are simply demanding our land from government, nothing else.

Mnangagwa must urgently intervene in the Bere chieftainship to save his people from daylight robbery by Local Government officials, who in our view, are leopards in sheep skin.

The Local Government officials in the area should be transferred or fired for undermining the authority of the President.

We are not happy with the handling of the Bere land issue by G40 criminals.

Mnangagwa must act on the Bere land issue currently being stalled by the Local Government officials.

I am a legitimate heir to the Bere chieftainship and badly frustrated by the failure to return to my land. I want to be buried in my motherland.