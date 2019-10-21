Winky D to lock down braai fest

BY winstone antonio

ORGANISERS of the biggest braai event, the Castle Lager National Braai Fest last week unveiled a star-studded line-up of top local entertainers, who are set to add the sparkle at the two-day event set for this Friday and Saturday at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

The popular and strictly no-under-18 fest funded by Delta Beverages through their Castle Lager brand makes a return after it was cancelled last year, following an outbreak of cholera.

Dancehall chanter Killer T and urban groover EXQ will open the festival, taking turns to entertain merrymakers alongside wheelspinners DJ Starvo, Raydizz, Legendary Sounds, Merciless Zimbabwe and Silence Dosh.

The programme of the opening day, according to the fest organisers, will kick-off at 4pm to pave way for other scheduled national events on the same day.

The heat will be turned up on the final day of the fest when dancehall president Winky D shares the stage with fellow chanter Freeman and hip-hop sensation Takura, while Judgment Yard, DJ Storm, Gary B and emcee Templeman, DJ Mbale and DJ Cesh, among others will be rocking it on the decks.

Speaking at the Castle Braai Day internal launch on Friday, Delta Beverages acting general manager Stanley Muchenje said they will be pomp and funfair for meat, beer and music lovers at the fest.

“The concept of this year was a bit different from the usual. You would know that we normally just run one day, but this time around we took it to a number of the key cities in the country so we started with Kadoma, then we went to Chinhoyi, Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Masvingo,” he said.

“It has been running and it will run until we go to the (final Friday and Saturday event). While we have started here, at source, at home with this function today (Friday) we are also not saying you are not invited we want to see you all on Saturday. We are making plans so that every department gets their entry tickets to come and join us.”

In a recent statement, Delta corporate affairs executive, Patricia Murambinda said: “We are calling all braai patrons of all popular braai spot areas in and around Harare to come and enjoy their favourite braai at Old Hararians Sports Club on October 25 and 26.”

“Castle Lager, as the flagship lager beer brand for Delta Beverages, is giving all braai lovers a platform to come together and set their own record braaing, enjoy their favourite lager while listening to good music. We have doubled the fun and doubled activities for our consumers of Castle lager and the event is now bigger, better and we promise a lot of excitement.”

Delta Beverages has been running the festival through their Castle Lager brand since 2016, with the inaugural edition setting a record, where over 12 000kg of meat were consumed in one day.

The second edition of the braai fest, held in 2017, saw a staggering 15 000kg of meat going on the braai stands with proceeds from the event being channelled towards charity.