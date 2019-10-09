Vic Falls poet releases new album

BY SHARON SIBINDI

VICTORIA Falls-based award-winning poet Obert Dube has released his fifth album—Ngile Stress combined with poetry, tackling social issues.

The album was supposed to have been released a year ago, but was delayed following the sudden death of renowned Bulawayo producer — Joe Maseko — who was behind its production.

“I am happy that my fifth album — Ngile Stress is out. It was supposed to be out last year, but my producer — Joe Maseko passed on. I had to re-record it with another recording company,” he said.

“The death of Joe affected me a lot as he was a friend and a brother. We used to take time at the studio together. He was correcting me and advising me, so it was easy recording with him, but he died on the day he had promised me that the album will be out and I had already paid for it.”

Dube said the album describes social issues which happen to some married men, who are cheated by some women in situations where they take care of babies who are not theirs, leading to depression and stress.

“The album will be launched soon and I will always use social media to market my album. Social media has helped me a lot in terms of marketing my brand,” he said.

Some of the poems in the album include Uhambo lwami, Uthando, Omalayitsha, Izidakwa, Ungikhumbule, Ikhaya lami, Umuntu wakho, Ngisizeni bo, Egoli, Africa and Xenophobia.