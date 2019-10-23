Muvhunzwi set to drop fourth album

Rising Bulawayo based gospel musician Engineer Panganai Muvhunzwi is elated about launching his fourth album titled Epikaizo set for release on 28 November this year.

Speaking about the album Muvhunzwi said he was talking about God’s mind upon his people, focusing on Jesus Christ as the one and only so that God will raise the standard in what he has termed the ‘kingdom mentality’.

“ I am a musician with unique if not rare principles, l don’t record an album because we are in another year but l record according to Lord’s voice so if he keeps quiet that means I have to be silent too. This has kept me going and I am so pleased that I managed to keep my own lane” he said

The title of the album Epikaizo is a Greek word that means the manifestation of heaven on earth.

“I am so hopeful that this album will have an impact on many people’s lives. My last album did quite well with songs such as Kupenya having a favourable airplay on different radio stations. On Radio Zimbabwe chats it lasted for at least six months” he said

Speaking on how his track corroborates with the current socio-economic issues Muvhunzwi said nothing is impossible with God and above all there’s always light at the end of every tunnel.

“With our current socio-economic issues I have managed to reflect on this era, I know nothing is impossible with God, these socio-economic ills reflects that something good is coming and above all God’s hand is about to be felt with something amazing on its way” he said

“I also want to allude my salutations to Baba Charles Charamba, Blessing Shumba and Mathias Mhere. These people have been my source of inspiration and I look up to them as great gospel artistes” he added

The album launch will be graced by Bulawayo Metropolitan state Minister Judith Ncube, Mayor Solomon Mguni, MDC national organiser Thabita Khumalo and also the deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

The album was recorded by a variety of producers that include lyton Ngolomi from Harare,Olin from Mutare ,Danmag and BMC based in Bulawayo.