Misred promotes start-ups

POPULAR radio and television personality, Samantha “Misred” Musa, has embarked on an online business promotion initiative for young entrepreneurs dubbed the Red Market Sunday to give young people an opportunity to market their projects.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Misred told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that her aim was to assist the young people to connect and reach more clients for their business ventures to flourish.

“In business, the hustle has always been about how one can reach large audiences in order to sell their products or maybe sometimes we have a great product, but it is not reaching the audience it is supposed to. Therefore, we are happy to announce that brand Misred will be introducing this online market that will allow businesses and customers to interact through the Misred Twitter account,” she said.

“For the next four weeks, we will be offering a free marketing service, whereby Misred will be retweeting posts for free for any start-up businesses, with the aim of assisting young people and young businesses to continue their business conversation and to also understand that beyond general social media usage, business can be done in a smart, but fun way.”

Misred, who is also one of the most sought after Mcees and social influencers said she has always been passionate about helping communities.

“As an individual, you can’t change the world you live in or lives around you by doing nothing, hence I have always been passionate about impacting communities. Twitter is another community that I could make better use of through such initiatives and with people always coming to my inbox asking for promo, I decided to at least create such an initiative,” she said.

Musa said they are hoping to make it a vibrant online market that will create more income and more opportunities for start-ups and semi-established businesses.

Misred became popular after joining ZiFM Stereo, where she is now commanding a huge following for her slot, The Ignition Breakfast Show.