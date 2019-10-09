Kawara breaks sabbatical

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

AFRO-JAZZ crooner, Alexio Kawara who has been making endless promises to release a new album for almost three years is set to come out of hibernation this Friday with the launch of his sixth album titled Oyi at La Rouge, Westgate in Harare.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Kawara said he delayed release of the album because he felt it had not satisfied him enough to be consumed by his fans.

“The album was not done up to my satisfaction. I am kind of a perfectionist when it comes to my presentation because I know it affects the future of my career. Music lasts forever so if you record something that is not up to scratch it will always be in your name and it is my name that will be tarnished,” he said.

The Shaina hitmaker said the long break gave him a chance to learn from other big musicians which has helped give a better feel to his music.

“I have been working on this album for a long time while doing some performances at different shows. I actually don’t believe in releasing for the sake of releasing. During that time I learned a lot from other artistes, which was a good thing because I think it’s good to take a breather sometimes and rejuvenate,” he said.

“So this is now me finally giving my music to the people as implied by the name of the album Oyi which means to give, there is nothing complicated in it, but it definitely won’t be ordinary as I managed to put in extra effort to the making of the album.”

Kawara said the album has more of a mature Zimbabwean feel with themes of love and restoration of humanity.

He said six of the 10 tracks where recorded live with his band, Shades of Black, while the other four having been produced by Cornelius “3D” Muponda from Harmony Studios who also mixed and mastered the entire album.

Some of the tracks on the album include, Unombozviitirei, Chikoko, Tiri 2, Pane Basa, Ishe Jesu Varipo and Ndozvawakataura.

Kawara, who started off as an urban grooves artiste, rose to national stardom with his hit Amai and later released tracks such as Shaina and Tinodana which topped charts and won him a number of awards.

His discography include Usazondisiya (2003), Kumba Kwenyu (2004), Pfimbi Yangu, Kana and Tose (2011).