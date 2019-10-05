I am called to console: Ras Caleb

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Caleb Tareka — popularly known as Ras Caleb in music circles — continues to base his music on tragic events, and has released a track titled Xenophobia themed on the recurring scourge in South Africa.

The musician, who hogged the limelight through his popular Tokwe Mukosi song in solidarity with the victims of the 2014 Tugwi Mukosi floods which left many Masvingo families homeless and displaced, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that his mission was to console the continent through his music.

“It is my purpose to console Africa and feed it with positive constructive music, that has always been my calling. The Xenophobia attacks are a huge issue and, we as Africa, need to crush such inhuman practices so that we do not remain a troubled continent,” he said.

The musician said he was currently working on another single that would be released next month, which was inspired by the devastating effects of cyclone Idai in Manicaland.

The intense tropical cyclone was one of the worst natural disasters on record to affect Africa, causing catastrophic damage in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, leaving more than 1 300 people dead and many more missing.

“My dream has always been to make a difference in people lives. I did Tokwe Mukosi, but it never changed my life financially. I am, however, glad that we managed to inspire the whole nation and the dam was completed, and that brings me satisfaction. I can lead everyone astray for money, but that is not what God sent me to do,” he said.

The chanter, who was once homeless and had to eke out a sordid living in the streets of Harare, said his music spoke to his life as many of his songs — particularly the albums Reggae

Dispensation and Miriyan Miriyan — were based on his past life experiences.

Ras Caleb, whose other album is titled Rascals Manuscript, was nominated for an award in 2015.

His fourth offering, Tsviramo, is set for release before end of the year.