Gwanda festival leaves people ecstatic

THOUSANDS of gospel lovers were left bubbly at this year’s edition of the Gwanda International Gospel Festival at Pelandaba Stadium on Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Gospel fans had a special treat from an array of both local and South African artistes who brought “life” to the mining town through their energetic performances which kept the audience on their toes.

Organised by Bigtime Strategic Group, the festival roared to life with a great line-up on Friday night which saw Hybrid Psalms, Vocal Ex, Harvest Music Super Choir, Mathias Mhere and Joyful Praise warming up the stage for the Mzansi headlining act Sipho Makhabane who left crowds asking for more of his acts.

The praising and worshiping atmosphere penetrated deep into Saturday night as a buffet of performances from Shongwe and Khuphuka Sounds, Mkhululi Bhebhe and Takesure Zama Ncube were saved to the massive crowd.

The artistes delivered a fire-powered performance till the wee hours of Sunday. Sadly, the crowd looked forward to Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors’ performance, but the group could not make it to the show.

Bigtime Strategic Group spokesperson, Mthokozi Dube said they were grateful to God for the success of the festival.

“Gwanda has become an altar of God where we all gather to seek the face of the Lord. The most fulfilling thing we saw was people praising and worshiping God unreservedly during the festival,” he said.

“The people of Gwanda have also taken time to pray for our beloved nation and we believe God has heard their cries and will answer in due season. The level of growth among local bands is quite heartening for us and it is our desire to see them grow and collaborate with some of the guest artists from outside.”

He said the solid stage production design by Events Evolution enhanced the experience for the audience.

“Events Evolution have done extremely well and we treasure the relationship that we are building with them. They are true testimony to the fact that local companies are able to deliver world class events,” he said.

Dube said the general feeling in Gwanda was that the fifth edition brought together artistes who are loved in this town.

“The reception given to Sipho Makhabane, Elias Shongwe and Khuphuka, Saved Group and Mkhululi Bhebhe, who were all here for the first time, demonstrates how much these musicians are loved. They never disappointed, making the fifth edition memorable with their amazing performances,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Timothy ‘Ncandweni’ Myeni could not make it, but we have been in touch with him and he looks forward to coming through next year.”