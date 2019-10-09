FC Platinum out to end Chapungu’s dominance

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM will attempt a feat they have failed over the last two years when they take on Chapungu in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

This will be the third time the two teams have met at this stage of the competition, with the Gweru-based Air Force of Zimbabwe side having eliminated the Zvishavane miners on the previous occasions.

With the Lizwe Sweswe-coached side struggling for consistency in the league, they will exert all their energies on winning this cup competition.

Chapungu beat FC Platinum 2-0 in the last year’s edition, but Sweswe is itching to end his side’s poor run against their Midlands rivals.

FC Platinum beat Chapungu in the league, but of late, Chapungu have been an improved side and will pause a threat this time around.

“This year we want to be better than last year though we are also concentrating on many things like defending our championship and also doing well in the Caf Champions League, but we still have to achieve more because naturally that is what our job demands,” Sweswe said.

“Chapungu beat us in the last two editions of the Chibuku Super Cup and we have to re-write that piece of history by winning this game. We are not looking down upon them because they have been doing fairly well in the league.”

FC Platinum will miss the services of Gift Mbweti, who is out injured, but they will have everyone else available for selection.

Chapungu interim coach Wellington Chinyan’anya is not reading much into their previous results.

“Each and every game is different from the others and every coach will tell you that if you get an opportunity to hit, then go for it and the most important thing is to get a positive result. We are not looking at past statistics, we just need to do the job on the day for us to win,” he said.

The Gweru-based side will be counting on the mercurial former Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba, who has been getting crucial goals for them since joining during the mid-season transfer window.