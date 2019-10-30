Fans go crazy over Nketi’s new show

NewsDay

JOHANNESBURG — Faith “Queen Twerk” Nketsi’s new reality television show, Have Faith, is collecting the star more fans than she has ever had before.

The star’s new reality show made its debut on Monday night and gave fans an inside look into her life and what she is all about.

Although she is surrounded by numerous controversies, Faith aimed to show fans just how easy she is on the eye, especially with that figure to die for!

Just two weeks ago, the Instagram influencer and businesswoman teased fans with the trailer for the series and caused all sorts of confusion on the socials. But fans started to see Faith in a different light after Monday night’s episode.The haters were soon congratulating the 24-year-old hottie on her achievements.

Feeling quite chuffed, Faith shared on Instagram that she was proud to be the first woman to have a reality show on MTV Africa, which airs in 43 countries.

“As the first female to have a reality show on MTV Africa airing in 43 countries. I’m done, I can’t, it’s 25 minutes to go till it airs on MTV Africa,” she said in an emotional post.

Over on Twitter, the TLs were packed with reaction to the first episode of the

show.

— TimesLIVE